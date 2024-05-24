Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized in San Francisco Muni bus crash involving moped

Updated  May 24, 2024 3:56pm PDT
SAN FRANCISCO - A person was hospitalized Friday after a collision between a San Francisco Muni bus and a moped, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:29 p.m. on Balboa Street between 43rd and 45th avenues, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials said one person sustained traumatic injuries and was hospitalized.

They did not disclose the cause of the crash or whether the injured person was a passenger on the Muni bus or the moped rider.

The transit agency said Muni riders can expect delays along the 18 and 31 bus lines.