San Francisco NAACP calls for Ann Hsu to step down

Members of the San Francisco NAACP have joined those calling for school board member Ann Hsu to step down.

They voted unanimously Sunday to call for her immediate resignation after the group's executive board met with her last week.

Hsu touched off a firestorm earlier this month by citing ‘unstable family environments’ as a hindrance to the educational progress of black and brown students.

On Friday, the San Francisco Labor Council called for her resignation. They called Hsu's remarks "completely shocking and unacceptable for any official charged with protecting and advocating for children and families in San Francisco."

Hsu apologized Tuesday on Twitter and reaffirmed her belief in institutional racism, saying she has since revised the questionnaire.

"In trying to convey my thoughts on this subject, I misspoke," Hsu wrote on Twitter. "My statements reflected my own limited experiences and inherent biases. I made a mistake, and I am deeply sorry."



