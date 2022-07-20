SF school board member apologizes for comment in candidate questionnaire

One of the new members of the San Francisco school board is already facing criticism.

Ann Hsu is apologizing for a comment she made in a candidate questionnaire for the November election.

She said a major challenge in educating Black and brown students was their quote "unstable family environments" and "lack of parental encouragement."

In her apology, posted on Twitter, she said she's trying to understand and address a serious problem.

She's one of the appointees by Mayor London Breed to replace three recalled school board members.



