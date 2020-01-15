San Francisco on track to meet goal of 1,000 shelter beds for homeless

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Wednesday the next phase of her goal of sheltering some of the city's homeless by the end of the year.

Breed said the city is going to lease a building on Gough Street right near Market Street for a 200-bed navigation center.

She vowed to add 1,000 shelter beds before 2020 wraps up and said the additional spaces will exceed the city's goal.

Another goal she made was to create another 2,000 supportive housing units, shelter bed and behavioral health beds over the next two years.

San Francisco currently has seven navigation centers, but there are more than 8,000 homeless people in the city.