San Francisco park ranger stabbed by driver, police say

An on-duty San Francisco Recreation and Park Department park ranger was stabbed Sunday morning as he tried to help a motorist who had crashed into an Interstate Highway 80 median downtown, San Francisco police said.

The incident started shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, when the park

ranger - in a marked park district vehicle - saw a driver yelling at other motorists, said San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca.

The ranger followed that driver onto I-80, where the driver soon crashed into the center median near the Seventh Street exit.

Rueca said the ranger then stopped to help that driver, but that

the driver stabbed the ranger as the ranger got out of his vehicle.

Passing motorists stopped to help the ranger and detained the

suspect until police arrived. The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital, Rueca said, for treatment of unspecified injuries. The ranger was treated at the scene for his injuries and released.

