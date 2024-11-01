San Francisco pistol-whipped in home invasion robbery

article

A man was pistol-whipped during a home invasion robbery in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood early Friday morning, police said.

The robbery was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the area of Plymouth Avenue and Farallones Street. Three male suspects went through the front gate of the property and banged on the door to the home, and when the 58-year-old victim opened the door, he was struck in the head with a firearm as the suspects rushed inside, according to San Francisco police.

The suspects stole a safe as well as cash in the home before fleeing in a SUV and they remained at large as of later Friday. No descriptions of the suspects were immediately available from police.

The victim was injured in the attack but his wounds are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.