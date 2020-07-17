San Francisco police seek public's help in search for missing 61-year-old man

article

Police on Friday are seeking the public's help to locate a man who went missing earlier this week in San Francisco, last seen in the city's Outer Mission neighborhood.

According to police, 61-year-old Peter Villaruel was last seen at a home in the 700 block of Huron Avenue around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Villaruel has been described as an Asian man, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray pants and gray shoes, according to police

He suffers from a medical condition that causes him to become disoriented and requires medication, police said.

Anyone who spots him is being asked to call San Francisco police's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD and the start of the message.

