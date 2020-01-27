San Francisco police union angry DA holding off on charging 24-year-old who attacked officers

The San Francisco Police Officer's Association is asking the U.S. attorney's office to prosecute a man who attacked officers last year.

The request comes after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who formerly worked as a public defender, withdrew charges against Jamaica Hampton, 24, in the December assault.

Investigators say Hampton attacked two officers with a glass bottle in the Mission District, and officers responded by discharging their weapons, wounding the man.

As a result of the incident, Hampton's leg was amputated and he remains hospitalized, officials said.

The case was set aside to avoid conflict between the internal investigation into the officer-involved shooting and the criminal investigation into Hampton's actions, said the district attorney's office.

"This is the first one to occur under Mr. Boudin's watch. For him to say that he can't conduct concurrent investigations is just absurd. He needs to learn to walk and chew gum at the same time," said SFPOA President Tony Montoya.

Boudin's office responded to Montoya's criticism saying it would be unfair to call on officers to testify during criminal proceedings while they are under investigation for their use of force.

The criminal charges were pulled without prejudice which means they can be refiled at Boudin's discretion.

The district attorney's office said its decision is an "effort to deconflict investigative time limits, statutory discovery obligations and to maintain the integrity of investigative leads."