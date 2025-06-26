San Francisco Pride kicks off this weekend

article

San Francisco Pride – one of the largest events of its kind in the world – kicks off this weekend.

In preparation, police said there will be a "significant police presence" to ensure the safety of the roughly 1 million people who attend the festive event on Saturday and Sunday.

The big parade is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and this year's theme is "Queer Joy is Resistance."

This is the 55th year of the Pride Celebration in San Francisco.

The first Pride marches in the country were held on June 28, 1970, in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising – demonstrations against police that took place at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in NY's Greenich Village, considered a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.