The Brief San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju was in court on Thursday fighting a contempt ruling and a $26,000 fine. The Public Defender's Office is legally mandated to represent all clients who need representation but cannot afford it, but Raju decided in May 2025 to stop accepting every case assigned by the court, citing an overworked staff amid rising numbers of felony cases being brought by the District Attorney's Office over the past year. But a judge ruled that the Public Defender's Office had enough attorneys available to take on the assigned cases and refused to reverse his contempt decision.



San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju was in court on Thursday fighting a contempt ruling and a $26,000 fine.

Contempt of court

By the numbers:

He was hit with that penalty earlier this year for refusing to take on new cases. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman fined his office $1,000 each for 26 acts of contempt related to Raju's decision to limit the number of new felony cases his office accepts.

Raju argues his office is dealing with crushing workloads and a lack of funding, making it impossible to ethically represent more clients.

The Public Defender's Office is legally mandated to represent all clients who need representation but cannot afford it, but Raju decided in May 2025 to stop accepting every case assigned by the court, citing an overworked staff amid rising numbers of felony cases being brought by the District Attorney's Office over the past year.

Judge's ruling

But Dorfman ruled that the Public Defender's Office had enough attorneys available to take on the assigned cases and refused to reverse his contempt decision.

Raju and legal counsel Kory DeClark appeared in the state's 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco -- which had stayed the fine while the appeal was pending -- to present oral arguments to appeal Dorfman's decision.

DeClark cited a statute of the California Penal Code that states that courts are supposed to assign alternative counsel if the Public Defender's Office is unavailable to take on cases, and that Raju's contention of unavailability was justified.

"He did that because he had no choice," DeClark said. Otherwise, "he would have been failing to follow the ethical obligations he had to his clients."

Also, DeClark argued that the court did not collect enough data about caseloads being handled by Raju's office before determining that enough attorneys were available.

In response, Michael Fox, arguing on behalf of the Superior Court, contended that Dorfman relied on multiple informal consultations with Raju's office to inform his contempt ruling and that it should stand.

‘Justice delayed’

What they're saying:

After court on Thursday, Raju warned that defendants are waiting too long for their cases and that justice delayed is justice denied.

"If we are going to have a society that chooses to arrest and prosecute this many people, then we have to fund public defense," Raju said. "Otherwise, you have people waiting, as I said before, for weeks, months, or years for their day in court. You have wrongful convictions that can happen. You have people being separated from their families, and it doesn't just impact the people that we're representing."

A day before the court hearing, public defenders from 36 California counties, including Alameda, Marin, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano, Mendocino and Monterey, issued a joint statement in support of Raju.

In it, they said that Raju's office is not the only one in the state struggling with a lack of resources. By declining cases that would overextend public defense attorneys, Raju's office ensured that existing clients receive constitutionally effective representation, as set out in the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the statement said.

Raju is not the first public defender to face this issue.

In 2017, similar issues arose in Missouri and Kansas City.

What's next:

The court is expected to issue a ruling within the next 90 days.