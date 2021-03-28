San Francisco residential fire injures 1 person
article
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters are investigating a blaze Saturday afternoon that caused serious injuries to one person, who was transported to a burn unit for treatment.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on the second floor of a residence in the 2000 block of McAllister Street in the North Panhandle District of the city.
The Red Cross Northern California and city services responded to assist with the two adults displaced by the fire.