San Francisco shooting kills 1, wounds another

A young man was shot to death and another man was wounded in a shooting in San Francisco's Hunter's Point neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at Third Street and Palou Avenue when they responded to a call about a shooting around 1:20 p.m., according to police.

The officers called medics and gave the man medical aid, but he was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

A second victim, a 29-year-old man, was treated for injuries not deemed life-threatening, according to police.

The department's homicide detail is leading an investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.