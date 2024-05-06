San Francisco State invites student Gaza war protestors to collaborate on solutions

Student protesters at San Francisco State University met with university President Lynn Mahoney on Monday to express their concerns about the conflict in Gaza.

The students expressed their concerns around the civilian death toll in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. They also called for divestment of holdings contributing to the war.

"This is the first time the president of a university joins an encampment," one of the faculty mediators said before the discussion began outside the Ceasar Chaves Student Center.

Eight student speakers laid out the group's concerns to the president and faculty members, while a crowd of students gathered to listen.

The tone was somber, respectful, and peaceful as both sides spoke and listened.

President Mahoney answered their questions and called the student protestors' actions exemplary. She said she saw her role as protecting free speech on campus.

"My role is actually to make it safe, and I don't mean just physically, but politically, socially, and culturally for every group on this campus," Mahoney said, adding that democracy could be messy and dialogue is important. "If it can't play out on a university campus, then the U.S. is doomed."

Students detailed four demands, calling on the university to disclose university finances, divest from holdings that are connected to the Gaza war, defend the Palestinian people, and declare the Israeli occupation a genocide.

Students also asked if she would help get their concerns before the university system's Board of Regents at their upcoming meeting.

"How can you, as the president, give us space to not only talk to other presidents individually but talk to the board?" one student asked.

Mahoney said she would work with students to create a model of investment transparency and policies for other campuses to follow.

"You have been heard. I'm a U.S. historian. I can't think of a time in the recent past where the President of the United States, whether you agree with how he responded or not. We've heard," Mahoney said. "Let's be an example. Let's get it done first, show what it looks like, and then I'm happy share it with other folks."

Mahoney said she did not feel it was her place to officially call the Israeli attacks a genocide.

"I'm not a politician," Mahoney said.

The students gathered after the meeting to hold a caucus in the center of the pro-Palestinian encampment, which has grown to more than 70 tents.

The faculty members said they were glad to see the dialogue and felt the students were well-organized in pushing for their demands.

"I'm very proud of the students for having very clear, specific, and actionable demands. And I'm really proud of their discipline and organization," said Gopal Dayaneni, a lecturer with the SFSU Ethnic Studies Department who attended the meeting.

"We are very optimistic. I think this was a huge step into initiating further conversations and locking down a timeline so we can pursue further action on our demands. I do hope other universities are seeing the leadership that has been performed here today," said Sydney, a student protestor who only wished to provide her last name.