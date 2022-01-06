San Francisco State postpones Saturday's commencement ceremony due to omicron

article

San Francisco State University on Thursday announced the decision to postpone the winter commencement ceremony due to the rising number of omicron cases.

The university president Lynn Mahoney said the in-person ceremony initially planned for Jan. 8 at the Chase Center is put-off until a later date. The new date has not yet been determined.

Last week San Francisco moved to cancel its outdoor New Year's Eve event over COVID and announced new rules for large indoor events which require attendees to be boosted.

"In consultation with the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH), we were encouraged to postpone the event or immediately implement the booster requirement for the January 8 Commencement. With the event just over a week away, there is simply no way that all of you and your guests could comply," Mahoney said in a message posted to the university's website.

The latest surge is expected to last until February. The university said it will likely take several more weeks after that to assess the safety of large events and to allow time for all to receive booster shots. So a future ceremony date is to be determined.

"I can only imagine the heartbreak and anger that this decision will precipitate," Mahoney said. "I am just so, so sorry and remain so proud of you and of the SF State community for all you have accomplished over these unbelievably hard months."