San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood opens up about autism diagnosis

April is Autism Awareness Month, and a San Francisco politician has gone public with his diagnosis.

San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood opened up about his diagnosis on Tuesday, pledging his support for ongoing funding and resources for those on the spectrum.

Autism challenges and strengths

Local perspective:

Mahmood shared how an autism diagnosis can make navigating social interactions sometimes challenging.

"There's parts where it's difficult to interact, human interactions," Mahmood said. "But also there's strengths. Monotropism or being extremely organized, sometimes to a fault. There are parts of being autistic that I think can be a strength of an asset in your life and in your relationships."

Mahmood said he knew he was different from others for a long time and was diagnosed later in life. He is now on a mission to spread awareness about what is possible for people with autism, especially for the families of children who have been diagnosed.

"You can go into technology, you can go into the private sector, you can go into government and be an elected government official and still succeed," he said.

Bill Bosl, a neuroscientist at the University of San Francisco studying autism, said the condition can make it difficult for some to read and navigate social interactions and can even leave some unable to communicate with the outside world.

Featured article

"[Autism] can range anywhere from mild, one might describe as simply another personality type," said Bosl. "To more severe, which involves certain impairments."

Bosl said the supervisor coming forward to discuss his own diagnosis can help raise awareness and encourage a deeper understanding of those whose brains work a bit differently.

"The more aware we are of that, the better we'll get along as a society," said Bosl.

Dig deeper:

Mahmood has introduced a resolution encouraging investment in services that many with autism rely on, including Muni, San Francisco schools, and the city's Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families.

"Really highlighting that these services are a lifeline for these communities, especially for those with a higher level of autism who are unable to function as regularly in society," Mahmood said.

Bosl said that early diagnosis is critical to helping those with autism achieve their highest potential.

Mahmood said that autism diagnoses have increased by about 30% in San Francisco in the last decade, which is one reason he believes protecting these programs is so important.