San Francisco supervisors to vote on algebra ballot measure

A group of San Francisco supervisors want more middle school students to be able to take algebra after the city's public schools eliminated 8th grade algebra a decade ago.

The idea behind the move was that by waiting until high school to offer the course for everyone, it would allow underrepresented groups and students who struggled with math to catch up.

But a study from Stanford University later found that approach didn't work: Math scores for Black and Latino students did not improve and students of all backgrounds who liked math - were denied a chance to excel in it.

And that led to a push from parent and other education groups, to bring 8th grade algebra back.

Supervisors Asha Safai and Joel Engardio support that move and plan to introduce a ballot measure for San Francisco voters to make it happen in March. The measure would not require the district to reinstate 8th grade algebra but the hope it that it would add to the public pressure for the district to make the change.

In a tweet, Engardio wrote: "A quarter of our kids attend private school, compared to only nine percent in California. A policy against 8th grade algebra is a big factor when families decide to leave public schools when their child reaches middle school."

Engardio says it's not just a matter of academics, but also financial health for SFUSD.

He added that lower enrollment in public schools means less money and resources for the school district, overall.