San Francisco to require proof of vaccination for children ages 5-11

Plans are already being made in San Francisco to require children between five and eleven years of age to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to get into a number of public places.

The potential requirement became feasible after the CDC approved the use of Pfizer's 2-shot vaccine for kids aged five to eleven.

Eventually, children will have to have proof of vaccination status to get into restaurants, gyms, large events like a Warriors game.

Health officials say they will allow a certain period of time, though, for young children to be vaccinated before they start enforcing that mandate.

"So that will happen no sooner than about eight weeks after the vaccine is available to kids, said Dr. Susan Philip of the San Francisco Public Health Department. "So there will be a limited time in which there will not be those requirements is our plan. But then at some point, five to eleven year olds will also have to show proof of vaccination to access some of those same settings."

San Francisco has required everyone 12 and older to confirm that they are vaccinated since August if they would like to go inside many public places. That made San Francisco the first major city in the country to require full vaccination as a condition for entering a variety of indoor settings.