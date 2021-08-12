San Francisco to become 1st major city to require full vaccination restaurants, gyms

San Francisco will become the first major U.S. city to require full vaccination for patrons at indoor establishments like restaurants, cafes, bars, and gyms, a supervisor said on Thursday.

Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted out the proclamation and received mostly positive support in response.

Requiring vaccines to enter bars and restaurants is now just voluntary measure by establishments who choose to enforce that rule.

"It's good for the business, It's good for the community. We think it's a win-win," said Larry Hashbarger, owner and founder of AsiaSF, one of hundreds of restaurants requiring vaccination cards.

New York City became the first city to announce that it would require proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor activities. San Francisco’s requirement will go a step further, with a full dosage requirement.

Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.