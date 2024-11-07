San Francisco voters appear to have approved a series of changes

San Francisco voters are on the path to approving a series of changes to the city.

The city still has about 143,000 votes to count, but it looks like voters have approved a series of changes to government oversight, and how people get around and through the city.

Voters had their say on Tuesday, and it looks like they've approved a series of changes.

When it comes to government oversight, it appears voters have given the go ahead to Measure C, creating the position of inspector general to root out corruption and negligence in city government.

President of the Board of Supervisors, and mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin wrote Measure C, and says it's gratifying that voters seem to be on the path of bringing in new oversight and fending off future scandals.

"Proposition C is going to work," said Peskin. "The first thing it's going to do is issue a very clear signal to anybody who is cheating, anybody who is contemplating corruption that there's a new sheriff in town, so to speak, and they'd better think twice about it."

Peskin also authored Measure E, a counter to Proposition D. Both aimed to streamline San Francisco government by eliminating unnecessary commissions.

Measure D, which would have whittled commissions down from more than 100 to just 65, appears to be headed for defeat, but voters appear to be giving the nod to Measure E, which would create a task force that will recommend which commissions to cut by February 2026.

"Proposition E, which was commission reform done right," said Peskin. "Done with public input, done with transparency, transparently in the light of day."

Voters appear to be on the road to approve Proposition K as well, transforming 2 miles of the Great Highway into a park, and closing it to automobiles.

Opponents to K worried that closing the great highway would push more than 14,000 automobiles into the surrounding neighborhoods every day.

Supporters say that traffic can be shifted over to 19th Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, and hope that the remaining votes will continue the support K has seen so far. "We had folks out with signs trying to do visibility as people were going to the polls, and we felt a lot of positive energy," said Heidi Moseson from Yes on K. "It felt exciting, we got a lot of honks and fist bumps and a lot of cheers and that was hopeful."

Voters also appear to be on the way to approving Measure A, bonds supporting school improvements. Measure B bonds to improve health care facilities in the city, and Measure M reducing taxes for small businesses, like restaurants.



