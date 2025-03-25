The sun was out on Monday and Bay Area residents flocked to the pools, where record temps were set, and more warm weather is expected.

On Monday, several cities hit all-time mercury highs.

Oakland temperatures reached 84 degrees, beating the old record of 75 degrees; Half Moon Bay reached 81 degrees, beating the old record of 73 degrees; Redwood City tied its old record of 83 degrees and Richmond tied it old record of 78 degrees.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said it would even be a "smidge" warmer on Tuesday, predicting even more cities would break record highs. Most Bay Area cities will see temps in the low- to high-80s.

The heat won't last forever.

Drizzle and light rain are expected on Thursday and Sunday.