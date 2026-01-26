San Francisco's largest shopping mall closes early

The Brief San Francisco’s largest shopping mall, the Centre Mall, closed this weekend, several days earlier than expected. It remains unclear what will replace the stores inside the seven-story complex. Mayor Daniel Lurie said his office is accepting proposals from developers interested in repurposing the property.



San Francisco’s largest shopping mall closed this weekend, several days earlier than expected.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Centre mall had been scheduled to shut down on Monday.

Instead, the mall was locked Friday, with signs posted at entrances reading, "Closed until further notice."

It remains unclear what will replace the stores inside the seven-story complex.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said his office is accepting proposals from developers interested in repurposing the property. Those pitches include ideas ranging from housing to an entertainment venue.