San Francisco's main library reopens after more than a year of COVID

San Francisco libraries are beginning to re-open with limited indoor services.

On Monday, the city's Main Branch on Larkin Street will allow visitors inside once again after more than a year of being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.



San Francisco's Chinatown and Mission Bay branches will re-open in two weeks.

For now, all of the city's libraries will limit visits to less than an hour.

And there will also be restrictions on how many people will be allowed inside the libraries at one time.