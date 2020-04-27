San Francisco's shelter-in-place order likely to be extended

San Francisco's shelter-in-place order is set to expire in less than a week but the order will likely be extended this week.

On Monday, Mayor London Breed will provide an update on the city's response to coronavirus.

Last week, she said it's "very likely" the shelter in place order will be extended a few weeks if not a month. The official announcement is expected sometime this week

Solano County has already extended its order to May 17 and other Bay Area counties are expected to follow.

Breed said she’s working closely with public health experts.

How they re-open the city is important to make sure they don’t go backwards in the progress they’ve made.

As of Friday, San Francisco reported 1,340 positive cases of coronavirus.

Advertisement

Breed said the city has to make sure there’s enough personal protective equipment and testing available if there’s an increase in coronavirus cases upon reopening.

While the shelter-in-place order is still in effect, the mayor says they’re working to see how they can be more lenient with closures.