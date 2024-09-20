San Jose sees 14th pedestrian killed in traffic collision

There are familiar calls for increased safety on South Bay roads following the latest fatal collision with a pedestrian.

The latest loss of life took place at the intersection of Stevens Creek Boulevard & Hanson Avenue in West San Jose.

"It can be a common crossing area, depending on the risk level you’re willing to take," said Chris Giangreco, vice president of the Winchester-Orchard Neighborhood Association.

He returned to the scene Friday afternoon, as vehicles in both directions whizzed along Stevens Creek Blvd.

The night before, he was eating at the nearby Tony Alba’s restaurant when he saw the trouble.

San Jose police said around 8:06 p.m. a woman was crossing the intersection when she was struck by the driver of a Honda Civic.

"So I came out to observe what was happening and that’s when I saw the individual laying in the street with emergency services personnel working on them. And they began CPR," said Giangreco.

San Jose police officials said the victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

"No matter the location, whether it’s in a residential neighborhood near a business, commercial school, you name it. I think any fatal collision is concerning not only for the community but for the police department," said spokeswoman Stacie Shih.

Officials said this marks the 38th fatal traffic accident of the year and the 14th fatal pedestrian collision.

Those numbers are similar to last year at the same time.

Thursday’s collision was a quarter mile from the Santana Row and Valley Fair shopping areas.

City officials said there were already plans to address traffic flow along the stretch of Stevens Creek Blvd where the deadly collision occurred. The seven lanes of traffic make it challenging to get from one side to the other safely.

"Stevens Creek is one of the vision zero corridors that we’re taking a look at narrowing the streets, putting in protected bike lanes, putting in a program we’re calling complete streets," said 9th Dist. council member Pam Foley, who chairs the San Jose Vision Zero Taskforce.

City officials said this specific stretch of roadway has only had three accidents in the past five years, and none were fatal until Thursday. They said both drivers and pedestrians are responsible for increasing safety on the roads.

"We want pedestrians, if at all feasible, to use the crosswalk," said Colin Hayne, a spokesman for the San Jose Department of Transportation.

Added Giangreco, "If you’re willing to risk your life crossing the boulevard, make sure you do that when it’s gonna provide you the most amount of safety when there’s the least amount of traffic."

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. She has not as yet been charged with a crime.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office is withholding the identity of the victim until her family is notified of her death.

