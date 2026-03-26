San Jose man arrested for attempted murder in shooting of teen

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The Brief The shooting occurred Dec. 6, just after 3 p.m. One of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the second boy was struck only on his clothing and unharmed. The suspect was booked this week into the Santa Clara County jail on an attempted murder charge.



Police arrested a San Jose man on Tuesday in connection to a December shooting that left a teenager injured, police announced this week.

The shooting occurred Dec. 6, just after 3 p.m. San Jose police say the suspect, identified as Jose Ortiz-Buenrostro, 32, approached two teenage boys in front of a business in the 1100 block of South Capitol Avenue and asked them for their gang affiliation.

Police say the suspect then brought out a gun and shot toward the boys. The two victims were 16 and 17 years old, according to police.

"This act was cowardly, unacceptable, and has no place within our community," San Jose Deputy Police Chief Brian Spears said.

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One victim injured

What we know:

One of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the second teen was struck only on his clothing and was unharmed.

Police said the shooting was unprovoked, the victims were not affiliated with gangs and had no prior contact with the suspect.

With the help of automated license plate reader technology, authorities were able to identify the suspect. He was arrested Tuesday, SJPD said.

While conducting a warranted search at Ortiz-Buenrostro's home, detectives found the firearm they believe was used in the shooting, along with indicators of gang affiliation.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on an attempted murder charge.