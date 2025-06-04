San Jose casino worker accused of stealing gaming chips, husband allegedly cashed them in

article

A San Jose couple has been arrested for allegedly running a casino chip embezzlement scheme, according to police.

The scheme

What we know:

Ellen Mangundayao, 38, is accused of stealing gaming chips from a casino where she worked and giving them to her husband, 41-year-old Mark Mangundayao, who then cashed them in, the San Jose Police Department said.

Investigators believe the couple embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years.

Both were arrested last Friday on suspicion of felony embezzlement and conspiracy.

At the time of her arrest, Ellen Mangundayao was found with $4,750 worth of casino chips, police said. Detectives also seized more than $75,000 in cash.