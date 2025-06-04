Expand / Collapse search

San Jose casino worker accused of stealing gaming chips, husband allegedly cashed them in

Published  June 4, 2025 3:33pm PDT
San Jose
Ellen Mangundayao and her husband, Mark Mangundayao, are accused of running a casino chip embezzlement scheme.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose couple has been arrested for allegedly running a casino chip embezzlement scheme, according to police.

Ellen Mangundayao, 38, is accused of stealing gaming chips from a casino where she worked and giving them to her husband, 41-year-old Mark Mangundayao, who then cashed them in, the San Jose Police Department said.

Investigators believe the couple embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years.

Both were arrested last Friday on suspicion of felony embezzlement and conspiracy.

At the time of her arrest, Ellen Mangundayao was found with $4,750 worth of casino chips, police said. Detectives also seized more than $75,000 in cash.

The Source: San Jose Police Department

