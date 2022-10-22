San Jose driver flees after hitting woman

San Jose police said they are looking for a driver that struck a woman and fled the scene.

The collision happened near Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road around 7:17 p.m. Friday. The intersection was closed as police collected evidence.

Investigators said the woman sustained life-threatening injuries and has since been stabilized. Preliminary information showed she may have been crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk.

Police did not give a description of the vehicle that left the crash.

This hit-and-run comes follows a fatal pedestrian accident earlier in the day. In that incident a San Jose State student was struck and killed by a school bus as he rode his electric scooter.