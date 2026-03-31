Teen driver arrested for DUI after deadly San Jose crash

The Brief The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday near Curtner Avenue and the southbound Highway 87 off-ramp in San Jose. Police say a 2022 Honda Accord, driven by the boy, was traveling westbound on Curtner Avenue when it struck a 2003 Chevy Malibu sedan. The driver was then booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.



Police in San Jose arrested a juvenile boy for driving under the influence following a deadly crash overnight Sunday.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday near Curtner Avenue and the southbound Highway 87 off-ramp in San Jose.

Police say a 2022 Honda Accord, driven by the boy, was traveling westbound on Curtner Avenue when it struck a 2003 Chevy Malibu sedan. Police say the Chevy was turning onto eastbound Curtner Avenue from the southbound Highway 87 off-ramp when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, only identified as an adult male, died at the scene, according to San Jose police.

Driver arrested for DUI, vehicular manslaughter

The backstory:

The juvenile driver, along with his adult female passenger, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was then booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

Police have not shared the boy's age, though the Mercury News reported he is 17-years-old.

Police say this was the 10th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year.

The victim's identity has not been released.