Two homes in San Jose caught fire on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire started around 11:42 a.m. in the 100 block of North Fourth Street, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Witnesses said the fire spread from one home to another nearby residence.

It appears that both the homes were abandoned, but people were seen scattering from the area after the fire sparked, witnesses said.

Video shows firefighters spraying a building with water as the structure was engulfed in flames.