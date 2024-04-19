San Jose fire captain charged with attempted lewd acts on 13-year-old

A former San Jose Fire Department captain is facing three counts of trying to perform lewd acts on a 13-year-old girl.

City Manager Jennifer Maguire said that Spencer Parker is "no longer employed" by San Jose. She did not say if he was fired or if he left on his own.

Parker's attorney, Philip Cozens of Sacramento, declined comment on the April 3 charges against him filed in Sacramento County, as the alleged acts took place in Folsom at the end of March.

Each of the counts is a felony.

Court documents allege Parker sent illicit pictures to a a girl he thought was 13 years old.

Parker's April 1 arrest comes ahead of a planned news conference Monday in Sacramento, where Sheriff Jim Cooper and other police agencies plan to announce the results of a "large-scale" sting against people accused of committing internet crimes against children. The Sheriff's Office said there were 20 arrests from that operation.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, Spencer was promoted to captain in 2021.