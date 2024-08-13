San Jose police arrest suspects in gang-related restaurant shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three suspects have been arrested following a shooting in San Jose that authorities believe was gang-related.
The incident occurred June 7, at around 10:02 p.m. at a restaurant in the 5500 block of Cottle Road. According to San Jose Police, a group started arguing with a man eating at the restaurant with his wife and baby.
The confrontation escalated when one of the men in the group pulled out a gun and fired a single shot toward the man and his family.
The group fled the scene.
Upon further investigation, officers identified four suspects: David Salas, 19; Johnathan Hernandez, 19; Brian Felix Rojas, 19; and one minor.
Salas, Hernandez, and the underage suspect have been arrested, while Rojas is still at large.