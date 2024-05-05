San Jose hosts annual Cinco de Mayo parade

Folks gathered in downtown San Jose to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Sunday with a festive parade full of dancing and music.

Community members stood along the parade route which went through downtown San Jose. Mariachi led the way as Mexican flags were held high and proud.

Dancers of all ages showed off their skills as their colorful dresses flowed in the wind. Kids in the parade and on the sidelines were just as excited.

Students from River Glen School wore elaborate traditional pieces in the parade. Some of their costumes were made in Mexico and sent up before the celebration.

One person traveled even further than the handmade costumes did to celebrate with her grandson.

"I came from South America to come to Cinco de Mayo...I live in Chile," Tatiana Amaro told KTVU.

Cinco de Mayo began as a celebration of a Mexican victory in battle in the 1800s, but the holiday has now grown to be a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage here in the U.S.

Low riders, a huge part of Chicano culture since the 1970s, made quite an entrance to the parade, cruising with windows down and music playing loud enough to be enjoyed by the crowd.

"It's all about family at the end of the day, family and representing the heritage," a parade participant told KTVU.