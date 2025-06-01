San Jose house fire displaces residents

article

The Brief Firefighters were called about 2:45 p.m. to the house in the 1900 block of Seaview Drive on reports of an attic fire. The fire was quickly knocked down, but the damage forced six people to be displaced from the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



An attic fire damaged a house in San Jose on Sunday afternoon, putting six people out of their home.

What we know:

San Jose Fire Department units were called about 2:45 p.m. to the house in the 1900 block of Seaview Drive in the Dorsa - Miller neighborhood on reports of a fire burning in an attic above a garage, according to a department statement.

Traffic was impacted as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, and the public was advised to avoid the area as operations were conducted.

The SJFD reported that the fire had been knocked down by about 3:10 p.m., but the damage caused by the flames forced six adults to be displaced from the home. The Red Cross was called in to provide assistance to the displaced residents.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: San Jose Fire Department