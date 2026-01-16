Registered sex offender charged with kidnapping, assaulting San Jose teen

The Brief Marlo Porter, a registered sex offender, allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl near South 3rd and East San Fernando streets in San Jose on Wednesday as she was walking to school.

Porter, 51, allegedly offered the girl drugs. When she continued walking, he forced her into his car and then sexually assaulted her, police said,

Following the assault, Porter dropped the teen off near her school, where she then reported the incident.

Marlo Porter, 51, appeared in superior court Friday using a cane to walk into the courtroom. He is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor.

Teen forced into car

What we know:

Authorities said the San Jose man targeted the teenager around 10:40 a.m. near South 3rd and East San Fernando streets. Porter, who was a stranger to the girl, allegedly approached her and offered her narcotics. When she tried to continue walking, Porter allegedly forced her into his van.

Police say Porter drove the girl to the area of 17th and Santa Clara streets, where he sexually assaulted her before dropping her off near San Jose High School. The girl reported the incident to school officials.

Investigators used license plate reader data and a police helicopter to locate Porter’s vehicle and take him into custody.

"What happened to this child is every kid’s and every parent’s worst nightmare," said Mayor Matt Mahan. "This isn’t the first time this suspect has harmed a child, but I will do everything in my power to make sure it’s the last."

Criminal history

Dig deeper:

Court documents show Porter has prior convictions for burglary, giving illicit drugs to a minor, and lewd acts against a child, which required him to register as a sex offender.

Mahan said the criminal justice system must make sure people are rehabilitated before being released into the community or remain in custody to prevent harming anyone else.

Porter remains jailed without bail as his case moves through the court system. He is scheduled to return to court Feb. 24 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted on all charges, Porter could face life in prison under California’s "three strikes" law.

Officials are currently investigating whether there are additional victims who may have had contact with Porter.