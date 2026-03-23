San Jose man arrested in fatal shooting of wife at home

The Brief A man is accused of fatally shooting his wife inside their San Jose home Friday evening, according to police. Officers arrived at the residence on Don Seville Court and took the suspect into custody as he exited the home. The victim later died at a hospital, and authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting.



A man is accused of fatally shooting his wife at their San Jose home, police said.

Police received calls around 6 p.m. Friday reporting a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Don Seville Court. While en route, officers learned that a man had shot his wife inside the home, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Husband arrested

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers located the suspect as he was exiting the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the home, officers found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the shooting as the investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.