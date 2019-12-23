San Jose man arrested on child porn charges after tip from Center of Missing and Exploited Children
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - A 21-year-old man was arrested by San Jose police for having child porn after investigators received a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Police said David Kenneth Rhoads, of San Jose, had a history of working with young children through the YMCA at different locations around the city.
His arrest came after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to investigators reporting that Rhoads owned child porn.
During a follow-up investigation, detectives located the explicit material and obtained search warrants.
Rhoades was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.