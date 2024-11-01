A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of secretly recording young girls in a San Jose locker room.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at Bret Harte Middle School, leaving some parents concerned for their children's safety.

"We kinda question the safety now. It's kind of buckled me. It's a reality check," said parent Charlie Hernandez.

He couldn't understand how a man could simply walk into the girls' locker room with a camera.

"There were female juveniles who were inside of the locker room who saw the suspect and reported it to school staff," said Officer Tanya Hernandez with the San Jose Police Department. "School staff went inside the locker room to confront the suspect, and then he fled the property."

Trevis Street, of San Jose, was arrested two days later. While authorities have not revealed how Street was located, they acknowledged receiving help from neighbors.

A parent, who chose to remain anonymous, said that the school must address what happened.

"I'm really concerned because where is the safety of the students," she said.

The school district has not yet responded to KTVU's request for comment but has apparently scheduled a meeting with parents.

Parents are calling for increased security at the school.

"If you look at Bret Harte, it's wide open. You can just walk up. Anybody can walk in, and I don't know what the answer is to that," said Hernandez.

Street was jailed on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material and recording minors with a hidden camera.

San José police urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Lippert at the San José Police Sexual Assault Investigations Unit through email at 4583@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4102.