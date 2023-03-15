San Jose middle school student stabbed, other student in custody: police

A 15-year-old middle school student at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose was stabbed on Wednesday and a fellow student is in custody, police said.

The student has non-life-threatening injuries, according to San Jose Police,

Police said they have the alleged suspect, another student, in custody.

Police did not say what may have led to the stabbing.

This story is developing. KTVU will update the story as new information is made available.