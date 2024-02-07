San Jose police arrest pair in connection with 70 retail thefts

article

San Jose police on Wednesday announced that they have arrested two men in connection with 70 retail thefts totaling $75,000.

"Our police department is working hard to make sure our business owners and shoppers are safe, and that those who are committing crimes are held accountable," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement.

The arrests of Jaime Flores, 46, and Thomas Sapinoso, 37, both of San Jose, came after the department's financial crimes unit detectives began investigating thefts at Target, Nike, REI, Best Buy, and Dicks Sporting Goods.

Police provided a snapshot of surveillance video showing what appeared to be Sapinoso with a handful of goods inside one store.

Flores was arrested on Dec. 16, 2023, after a theft at Westgate Mall.

(L-R) Jaime Flores, 46, and Thomas Sapinoso, 37, both of San Jose. Photo: SJPD

Sapinoso was arrested on Jan. 31 by San Jose police for the thefts, although he was already in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail following an arrest by Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety for an unrelated incident.

As of Thursday, Flores was in custody without bail. Sapinoso was not in custody, using the name and date of arrest that police provided.

Police said this investigation was made possible by the SJPD Organized Retail Theft Detail funded by an $8.4 million grant awarded to the department by the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

The average for each theft was roughly $1,000.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Beretta #3677 and/or Forensic Analyst Moody #1617N with the SJPD Organized Retail Theft Detail: 3677@sanjoseca.gov and/or David.Moody@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling 408-277-4521.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.