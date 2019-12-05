San Jose police arrest suspect in September killing

article

Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in the fatal September shooting of Kiia Morris in the 5200 block of Monterey Road in San Jose.

Responding officers found Morris suffering from at least one gunshot wound shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 23. Morris, a 42-year-old San Jose resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Jennifer Del Real Sanchez, 19, of San Jose, as the suspect in the shooting and arrested her on Wednesday. She was booked her into Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

Information can be given anonymously at(408) 947- 7867.

Police say information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.