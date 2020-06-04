San Jose police chief defends officers’ use of force during protests

Officials in San Jose held a news conference Thursday to discuss police tactics used during recent protests against police brutality.

Police admit they made mistakes, but they say when they felt San Jose was under attack, they had a choice to either retreat or to hold their ground.



In recent days, protestors dodged rubber bullets and tear gas.

They also describe being violently arrested by police.

Vera Sloan had been at the scene as a legal observer.



"Somebody behind me yelled, 'Grab her and I was taken, grabbed from behind by two people and spun around and thrown to the ground. My knee split open," said Sloan.



But San Jose police said what happened downtown was a very clear response to violence against them.



"When my boots hit the ground at 7th and Santa Clara, I stepped into a war zone," says Capt. Jason Dwyer of SJPD.



They say it was unlike anything they had ever seen. Chief Eddie Garcia said officers only used non-lethal force in recent days

against "agitators" who have attempted to harm law enforcement during the otherwise peaceful protests. Officers were being pelted with rocks and frozen water bottles, while fires were being set, and windows broken by looters.

Police squad cars have also had their windows broken and defaced with words like "pigs."



"You ask how we can make the decision to use less than lethal force for crowd control purposes and my response to it is how could you not? If you're going to ask us to stay there, we have to be allowed to defend ourselves," says Dwyer.



Chief Garcia said while he supports the rights of peaceful protesters, this was different.



"Your officers stood there and absorbed the collective rage of generations," said Garcia.



San Jose police, as well as the independent police auditor have logged in excess of 400 complaints about police behavior.

In particular, the actions of Officer Jared Yuen has come under fire during recent days over what protestors say was antagonizing behavior, yelling expletives and rushing into the crowd. There is currently a petition calling for his firing.



"An extremely high number of those compalints, about 85 to 90-percent thus far, were all concerning the actions of Officer Yuen," said Garcia.



City officials said they're committed to learning from these events, reviewing training and working tirelessly to improve.



"And we are hearing very clearly the cries for reform throughout the country and yes in our own department," says San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.



But those at the protests say they aren't interested in explanations that don't come with real change.



"Every time something goes wrong, the police chief and the mayor come forward to make excuses. They tell us that violence will not be tolerated. I'm sitting here with knees split open and that violence seems to be very tolerated," said Sloan.



The police chief said overall, he is enormously proud of the bravery shown by this department, tasked with what he calls an almost impossible mission. He said the protests have gotten progressively calmer each night.

Bay City News contributed to this report.