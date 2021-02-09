San Jose police investigate city's 4th homicide of 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose oolice on Tuesday began investigating an early morning homicide, the fourth of the year.
Authorities announced that the body of a man was found on the 1400 block of Santa Clara Street.
There were no suspects or motives to the attack, and investigators did not reveal how the victim died.
Police have sealed off a section of Santa Clara Street, from 26th Street to Highway 101, as they investigate what happened.
