San Jose police investigate city's 4th murder of year

Homicide detectives in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday morning, authorities said.

Around 4:39 a.m. officers responded to Regional Medical Center regarding a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Tully Road.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next to kin.

The man's death marks San Jose's 4th homcidie of the year.