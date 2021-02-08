San Jose police make arrests in 2 separate standoff situations

San Jose police arrested two suspects on Monday who barricaded themselves from officers in two separate tense situations.

The first suspect barricaded from officers at a household in the 1500 block of Meridian Avenue when officers responded to a report of a "family disturbance" at 3:25 a.m. The standoff between the suspect and police led to street closures on a stretch of Meridian Avenue.

Police said the family disturbance suspect was eventually "safely taken into custody."

The second barricade situation was reported at 4:08 a.m. in the 1500 block of Primm Avenue, where a burglary suspect refused to come out after breaking into a residence.

Police said officers were able to evacuate residents safely from the house and away from the suspect. The standstill resulted in closed traffic on Primm Avenue from Christopher Street to Miami Drive.

The burglary suspect is now in custody on suspicion of several offenses, including residential burglary. Police have not immediately released the names of the two suspects.

Bay City News contributed to this report.