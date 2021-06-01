San Jose police photos show armed suspect before fatal shooting

Photos released Tuesday by the San Jose police show an armed suspect who was fatally shot by officers during an encounter the previous day, the department said.

San Jose police identified the deceased armed man as Demetrius Stanley, 31.

The grainy pictures show a man brandishing what appears to be a gun. In one picture, Stanley has the weapon raised while he stands alongside a car. Police said that image was taken moments before at least one officer shot Stanley on Monday night in the Berryessa neighborhood. Stanley's family lives in the area.

San e police released photos that they say show an unidentified armed suspect moments before officers opened fire, fatally striking him on May 31, 2021.

The police department has said officers were conducting a follow-up investigation related to Stanley's alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

After the shooting, authorities searching Stanley's family's home pulled five guns that had not been registered, the San Jose Police Department claimed.

Dozens of people attended a vigil for Stanley on Tuesday night. During their march, they briefly demonstrated on Highway 87 while heading toward police headquarters.

This man gave me the shirt of his back, the shoes off his feet," said Avil Pittman, a friend of Stanley's. "He did not have a hateful bone in his body. Regardless. this doesn't make any sense."

Police plan to hold a press conference on Wednesday about the deadly incident.