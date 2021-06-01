San Jose police shoot and kill man during follow-up investigation

San Jose police shot and killed a man during some sort of follow-up investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters that two officers were doing some sort of investigation Monday night on Tofts Drive near Flickinger Park and Interstate 680. That address is near the man's house, where his family was inside.

Camarillo said the man put them in a "deadly situation" and at least one of the officers opened fire, killing the man.

"I'm just gonna put it that frank, it was a very deadly situation that occurred here last night, which caused them to react the way that they did," Camarillo said.

He would not describe that situation.

But he did add: "This wasn't a random shooting where an officer approaches someone on the street. The officers were here for a very specific reason, for a very specific mission which I can't get into right now."

So far, authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the man or the nature of the original investigation.

It's also unclear if the man was armed or not.

The officers were not identified, but Camarillo said they were seasoned veterans. As is standard, the two officers will take two weeks paid administrative leave.

Camarillo said the investigation is "complex" and will make more sense when details are released in the next day or two.

This is the second suspect shot and killed by San Jose police this year.

The first deadly shooting happened in January when officers gunned down 27-year-old David Tovar Jr., an unarmed man, who investigators said was a person of interest in a string of violent crimes, including a homicide.

Civil rights attorneys filed a wrongful death suit, saying that no matter what he was accused of, killing him was unnecessary and that his "last moments were a painful, agonizing and torturous death."



