San Jose police release new photos from taqueria shooting involving officers

Witnesses said police encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at a restaurant that ended with an officer shooting a man.

The incident happened just after 3 o'clock in the morning Sunday at La Victoria Taqueria on East San Carlos Street less than a block away from the San Jose State Unviersity campus.

On Tuesday, police released new photos including one that they said shows what officers encountered when they arrived at the scene.

The department released a still image from an officer's body camera of the man shot by police in the doorway of the taqueria.

It showed a man holding a gun in his hand with his back to police.

Police also released photos from a surveillance camera inside the business.

Police said they are images of a fight and struggle over a handgun.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTVU he witnessed the police shooting from across the street from the taqueria and said he heard four shots fired.

There is cell phone video posted on social media which showed several officers on the stairs of the taqueria.

The door is pushed open by a man with his back to the officers.

As he turned, police opened fire.

The witness said a security guard who works at the taqueria told him his version of what happened leading up to the shooting.

"The one who got hit and ended up in the hospital is the one who was trying to take the weapon away from his friend so nothing dumb would happen to it, but unfortunately it didn't work out that way," said the witness, "Police are in a high stress situation."

According to the witness, he said the security guard told him there were four men inside the restaurant when there was a struggle over the gun.

When asked what his reaction was to what happened, the witnessed replied, "I have some mixed feelings.

I know police officers are doing their job, what they're trained to do."

The police chief is scheduled to provide additional details on the police shooting Tuesday.

And in the words of a department spokesman "We will correct some misinformation that has been circulating."

Police said the man shot is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.