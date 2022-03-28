Bystander captures video San Jose police shooting man at taqueria

A bystander captured video of San Jose police shooting and injuring a man at a taqueria, whom they say was possibly wielding a gun.

A man with the social media handle Bay Mobbinn shared video with KTVU showing a brief clip of what happened outside the La Victoria restaurant at 3:11 a.m. Sunday.

A man was allegedly pointing a handgun at someone and an officer fired a shot at the suspect, police said.

The video shows five officers climbing up the stairs to the downtown restaurant with their guns drawn.

Onlookers can be heard saying, "Whoa!" "Chill" and "Hey, hey!"

Gunfire is heard coming from the restaurant.

Police confirmed that an "arriving officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect at least one time."

"What the f---?" someone yells in the crowd. Many bystanders stood on the sidewalk taking video.

The video does not show the man holding any type of gun; the clip is only 40 seconds long and is taken from outside the restaurant.

The man was wounded, police said, and is expected to recover. He was taken into custody on unknown charges.

In an unrelated shooting, San Jose police were called out at 2:45 a.m. to South Fourth Street north of San Carlos street to investigate the city's fourth homicide this year.