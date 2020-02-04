San Jose Police seek help identifying suspects in stabbing death, surveillance video released

San Jose police released new surveillance video Tuesday of three suspects responsible for the killing of an 18-year-old back in October. The family of 18-year-old Jose Corona-Galvan said the new video gives them hope. Police said the suspects are young, in their early teens.

Back on October 6, around 9 p.m., the victim’s family said Corona-Galvan was with friends. His mother had asked him to buy bread for his younger brother.

Corona-Galvan went to Mexico Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. He never made it home. Police said the teenager got into a brief altercation with several people and was stabbed. He died at the hospital.

The surveillance video shows the three suspects running westbound on Alum Rock Avenue over the Highway 101 overpass. A camera from McDonald’s shows them running through the parking lot onto North 27th Street.

The victim’s brother Carlos Galvan said he felt helpless when he watched the surveillance video.

“He was a part of my heart,” said Carlos Galvan, victim’s brother. “He was my everything for me. He was my go to guy whenever I needed anything for my family.”

It’s unclear what lead up to the confrontation or who started the fight.

Margaret Petros is with the nonprofit Mothers Against Murder.

“My understanding is it happened very quickly and this was a random act,” said Petros. “He was not with his friends. His friends ran for their lives as well.”

Corona-Galvan was born and raised in San Jose and was known as a helper. He was a big help to his mother and his five siblings. He was about to start a new job at Smart and Final. The family said he had no gang ties.

“I believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, maybe something happened earlier in the day and they confused him for somebody else,” said Carlos Galvan, victim’s brother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose Police at (408) 277-5283. People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.

