San Jose police shoot suspect after curfew begins

An investigation is underway following a police shooting in San Jose.

Authorities have not yet announced whether it was connected to protests against the death of George Floyd, but the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after the city's curfew had begun. Like many cities around the Bay Area, the curfew begins at 8 p.m.

The shooting happened at North 8th and Mission Streets, which was near a Floyd demonstration.

There was a heavy police presence afterward, as several streets were blocked off for the investigation.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, with at least one gunshot wound.

The person's condition has not been released.

